Sunday Service | Abundant Life In Jesus Christ...
You're dealing with the demonic. You're dealing with the enemy that's trying to come in, steal from your marriage, try to come and steal from your finances, try to come and steal from your joy, your peace. You rest, but God is saying "I've come, it's already done. I've come so that you may have an abundant life."
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.