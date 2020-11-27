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RED ALERT! The Tyranny in Australia is Ramping Up!
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149 views • November 27, 2020
In this video I go through a bill that has been passed unanimously through the House in Australia. This needs to go viral since Australia's media is blacking this information out.
Visit my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
REFERENCE LINKS:
Troops on the Street: Urgent Action Required
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bAxAt3FTbI
Protest Letter to All Senators:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1paedqX6SgTFIFLl87NKVftC_YgE6crPN/view
Visit my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
REFERENCE LINKS:
Troops on the Street: Urgent Action Required
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bAxAt3FTbI
Protest Letter to All Senators:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1paedqX6SgTFIFLl87NKVftC_YgE6crPN/view
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