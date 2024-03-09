The Russian Ministry of Defense publishes footage of the destruction of the next (!) S-300 air defense missile launchers of the Ukrainian army using the Iskander OTRK missile. District of the city of Pokrovsk in the temporarily occupied part of the DPR.
Over the course of a month, the enemy's air defense systems and radars have been systematically destroyed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.