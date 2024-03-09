Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

The Russian Ministry of Defense publishes footage of the destruction of the next (!) S-300 air defense missile launchers of the Ukrainian army using the Iskander OTRK missile. District of the city of Pokrovsk in the temporarily occupied part of the DPR.

Over the course of a month, the enemy's air defense systems and radars have been systematically destroyed.

