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Reflections and Warnings: An Interview with Aaron Russo - An Alex Jones Film
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895 views • April 12, 2020
A Legacy of Freedom That Will Live On.

In an historic final interview, filmmaker and music promoter Aaron Russo goes in depth on the insider-knowledge given to him by a member of the Rockefeller family. Russo was told (prior to 9/11) of plans to stage terror attacks, invade foreign nations, and kickstart a high-tech police state control grid that would track the populations' every move with implantable R.F.I.D. microchips.

This information-packed presentation is filled with never-before seen footage. Throughout the film, Alex Jones breaks down the latest activities of the New World Order and how it ties into what Russo predicted. Aaron explains how the elite created the women's liberation movement to break up the family and tax working women. Russo breaks down the deception of democracy — which is nothing more than mob rule guaranteed to produce tyranny. Russo also exposes the IRS & Federal Reserve. He blasts the unconstitutional and predatory institutions that have crippled the American Republic and crushed the people with bogus taxes, inflation and loss of privacy. Russo explains that he himself was persecuted in the late 80s by a criminal retroactive tax scheme that attempted to levy new taxes on years already passed. As night falls on the Republic, Aaron Russo delivers a powerful call for the forces of liberty to rise and crush tyranny. Only then can the Republic be restored.

This DVD includes:

Never-before seen behind the scenes footage

An exclusive interview with Aaron about his life

Aaron Russo radio interviews from the Alex Jones Show
Keywords
terrorismnewsalex jonesinfowarsinterviewpoliticspolice statenewswarsglobalistsmatrixhistorycontrol gridunited nationsaaron russotyrannyfalse-flagterror attacksworld governmentrockefeller familyrfid microchipsinsider-knowledge
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy