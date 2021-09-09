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How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at Hospital
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315 views • September 09, 2021
Hospitals nationwide are using dangerous protocols to treat COVID and other supposedly related ailments that were developed by the federal government, putting patients at risk, according to nationally syndicated radio host and protocol expert Kate Dalley in this interview on Conversations that Matter with The New American's Alex Newman. This happened to Dalley's husband. But because she knew what was going on, and how to fight back, Dalley was able to protect her husband from dangerous so-called treatments, which she dubbed the "Fauci protocol," that she believes would have put her husband at serious risk. Instead, she insisted on treatments recommended to her by doctors and experts she has interviewed on her show. In the end, Dalley's husband improved almost immediately and walked out of the hospital not long after, shocking the doctors. Learn how YOU can protect your loved ones, too.
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