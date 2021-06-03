Bibi IS Out, But Still, Hatred for Arabs, Settlements, and Genocide, Will Persist with New Coalition

Bibi IS Out, But Still, Hatred for Arabs, Settlements, and Genocide, Will Persist with New Coalitionrecorded from live broadcast, RT.comJune 2, and 3, 2021Bibi’s done? Anti-Netanyahu coalition notifies Israeli president that it has formed new government after Arab party joins2 Jun, 2021 20:56Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett have put together a governing coalition to oust PM Benjamin Netanyahu, just minutes before time ran out. For the first time in history, an Arab-Israeli party will be on board.Lapid, who leads the Yesh Atid party, informed President Reuven Rivlin shortly before midnight on Wednesday that he has “succeeded in forming a government” and that his coalition partner Bennett of Yamina “will serve as prime minister first.” Lapid will take over as PM after two years, under the terms of the agreement.As the clock ticked closer to the statutory deadline to form a new government or face yet another general election, the tipping point seemed to be the coalition agreement with Mansour Abbas of the United Arab Party (Ra’am).Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)