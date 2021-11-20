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Lynn Channel Nov 20 2021
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71 views • November 21, 2021
Latest important updates!!!
🍓 Posibleng mga robots na ang mag dominate sa buong mundo, panoorin!!!
🍄 Maraming top health officials, yong top talaga sa buong mundo, nagsasabi na itong bakulaw di napipigilan ang pagkalat ng virus. Kahit naturukan ka na, mahahawaan ka, at manghahawa ka pa rin at sobrang taas ng percentage ng mga nasa hospitals na critically ill at mga namatay na fully v@cc1nated. Panoorin ang mga interviews nila at pls share if you care, maraming salamat po. 😘🙏♥️
🍓 Posibleng mga robots na ang mag dominate sa buong mundo, panoorin!!!
🍄 Maraming top health officials, yong top talaga sa buong mundo, nagsasabi na itong bakulaw di napipigilan ang pagkalat ng virus. Kahit naturukan ka na, mahahawaan ka, at manghahawa ka pa rin at sobrang taas ng percentage ng mga nasa hospitals na critically ill at mga namatay na fully v@cc1nated. Panoorin ang mga interviews nila at pls share if you care, maraming salamat po. 😘🙏♥️
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