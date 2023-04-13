Create New Account
Deep Banana Blackout - "Bump & Sway" - Rowdy Duty - [Funk Rock]
Published a day ago |

High energy funk, rock, blues and soul recorded live in Porchester, New York on July 17, 1998Gaurenteed to get your booty shakin'!

http://deepbananablackout.net/

Jen "Pipes" Durkin - vocals

Eric Kalb - drums

Benj LeFevre - bass

Cyrus Madan - organ

Volo - trombone, rhythm guitar, vocals

Rob Somerville - sax, vocals, brass tongue

The Fuzz - lead guitar, vocals

Johnny Durkin - congas, timbales, percussion, mic

musicrocklivemusic videosoulconcertrnbjazzbluesjam bandfunk rockfunkblues rockjazz rockdeep banana blackoutbump n swayrowdy duty

