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What Manner of Man? (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: May 23 2021
Son Of The Light
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What Manner of Man? (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: May 23 2021

Although to Just Look at Him, Folks Couldn't Tell a Difference, Yet This Man Jesus Spoke with Authority; He Quelled the Storm, Commanded Demons, Healed the Body, Defied the Laws of Physics, and Reached to Save One Who Was Sinking Down.

Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org

Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons

Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/

Contact:

Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact

This is the Good News of the Gospel.

The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version

1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version

9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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miraclesjesus christloveholy biblesalvationtruthyeshuafaithborn againcharles lawson
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