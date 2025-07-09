💥Big fire in Kiev after tonight's Geran visit

💥🇺🇦 Huge fire in Kiev after tonight's Geran visit.

🛸💥🇺🇦 Russia launched up to 300 drones last night, targeting a wide range of regions across Ukraine.

Strikes were reported in Rovno, Zhitomir, Kharkov, Dobropolye, Kremenchug, Kiev, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkassy, Poltava, Lutsk, Chernigov, Zaporozhye, and others.

Adding:

Ukraine also launched a significant number of drones at Russia last night (however, not at the same scale as Russia). No incidents or damage were reported.

There were videos from Moscow Region, where several drones were intercepted. Flights were temporarily paused at major Moscow airports due to the drone attacks — a routine disruption that has continued for several days.