Elon Musk Testing Neural link and Universal Basic Income

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https://www.friendsofeurope.org/insights/could-the-covid-19-crisis-revive-the-idea-of-a-universal-basic-income/
https://www.businessinsider.com/germa...
UN DECLARES NWO BEHIND CLOSED DOORS https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/08/1070312
NEURAL LINK 2020 https://www.teslarati.com/elon-musk-n...
NICHOLSON 1968 https://www.nicholson1968.com/
AMERICA IN 2025 https://www.deagel.com/country/United%20States%20of%20America
GATES MERICA HAS TOO MUCH FREEDOM https://www.foxnews.com/health/bill-gates-us-masks-freedom
2017 elon merge vid https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-k30hZ7kks
AND OH YEA BILL GATES F&^%S WITH YOUR FOOD TOO. https://consciouslifenews.com/bill-gates-secretly-dictates-global-food-policy-too/11191905/
AMINUTETOMIDNITE YOUTUBE CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiBRu4cE-0k