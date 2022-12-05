Create New Account
Examining The Hebrew Book of James (Ya'akov)
Project Truth Beam
Published 15 hours ago

This is examining the Hebrew Version of James (Ya'akov) that is found in the British National Library. The writing comes from a family from the first century and it does not have Greek influence. There are two major findings in this manuscript that change what the Greek text appears to be saying. Praise God this was preserved.

yeshualawjamestorahroyal lawproject truth beamtext criticismhebrew jamesgreek textkings torahjesus brother

