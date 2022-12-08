Create New Account
Devin Nunes: Dems (Congress) Laughed & High-five'd each other on the Night of January 6th
FLASHBACK (Oct 2022)  Devin Nunes says he witnessed Democrat members of Congress laughing & high-fiving each other on the night of January 6th when they went back into the Capitol to vote on certifying the stolen 2020 election.

So the same people who pushed the narrative that J6 was the worst attack on America since 9/11 were celebrating with each other after it happened?

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11379  

These people need to go to prison.

Keywords
congressdemsdevin nunesjan 6capitol breach

