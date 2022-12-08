Devin Nunes: Dems (Congress) Laughed & High-five'd each other on the Night of January 6th

FLASHBACK (Oct 2022) Devin Nunes says he witnessed Democrat members of Congress laughing & high-fiving each other on the night of January 6th when they went back into the Capitol to vote on certifying the stolen 2020 election.
So the same people who pushed the narrative that J6 was the worst attack on America since 9/11 were celebrating with each other after it happened?
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11379
These people need to go to prison.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.