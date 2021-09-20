New VAERS Data Is Out

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701,559 Adverse Events
60,741 Hospitalizations
80,393 Urgent Care
6,637 Heart Attacks
5,765 Myocarditis
1,862 Miscarriages
19,210 Disabled
14,925 Deaths
100% Safe and Effective
@KanekoaTheGreat
Mirrored - Jason Boss