MUST SEE: OPERATION VECTOR EXPOSED!! THIS IS WHY THE COMING VACCINE ROLLOUT MUST BE REJECTED!!!

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pressfortruth
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The Canadian Armed Forces have engaged operation VECTOR, its vaccine rollout plan to immunize the entire population of Canada. The plan is being rushed through under the guise that COVID-19(84) is the biggest threat to humanity and therefore the military (who have recently been caught engaging in propaganda campaigns to scare the Canadian people) is now tasked with ensuring a nationwide rollout as early as Spring of 2021. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth exposes operation vector as a plan that must be avoided at all costs! DO NOT get the shot because the shot IS the pandemic!
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Sources:
https://tinyurl.com/y4o2zshr
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/feds-outline-plan-to-administer-first-covid-19-vaccines-launching-dry-run-next-week-1.5215641
https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkdkbg/participant-from-oxfords-covid-19-vaccine-trial-alleges-serious-side-effects
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-pfizer-vaccine-legal-indemnity-safety-ministers-b1765124.html?utm_source=reddit.com
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9012723/Obama-says-coronavirus-vaccine-live-TV.html
https://mediadrumworld.com/2018/03/06/23511/
https://medicinehatnews.com/news/local-news/2017/10/07/poisoned-in-the-50s-by-the-us/?fbclid=IwAR0PVB5VDops3n9cY06U7Zswo-_bckg0otTcv6pIchI-0FsZwe6HncvmL3E
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TblqxaQbtac/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KYwTrzzwT8&;ab_channel=Ahmedorabi
https://pressfortruth.ca/pfizer-and-moderna-contract-with-canadian-government-for-eventual-mandatory-vaccination-program/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HyIINlDnbon1/