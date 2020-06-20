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Louisiana Police Captain Calls Out Gang Members
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48 views • June 20, 2020
Captains across America! Give that man a round shield with a star on it. Please send
this video to other police departments. And all those cops that retired because you were
too disgusted with corruption inside and outside of your job, you are the ones we need back.
this video to other police departments. And all those cops that retired because you were
too disgusted with corruption inside and outside of your job, you are the ones we need back.
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