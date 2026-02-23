Nicolas Hulscher: The Aftermath Of mRNA Injections | Wide Awake Media

The thirteenth episode of the Wide Awake Media Podcast features epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher in an unfiltered discussion spanning mRNA technology, excess deaths, turbo cancers, fertility decline, and the future of global health governance.



Hulscher frames the Covid era as a coordinated medical experiment—where emergency powers accelerated the rollout of gene-based technologies and reshaped long-standing definitions of vaccination. He cites studies linking mRNA injections to aggressive cancers, falling fertility rates, immune dysfunction, and unprecedented excess mortality figures.



Beyond Covid, the conversation examines the childhood vaccine schedule, rising autism rates, WHO pandemic treaties, regulatory capture inside the FDA, and the rise of digital control mechanisms. It concludes with a sobering exploration of gene editing, artificial intelligence, military augmentation, and the prospect of a two-tier society divided between enhanced and non-enhanced humans.



00:00 – Introduction to Nicolas Hulscher

01:05 – How mRNA Differs From Past Vaccines

06:32 – Why mRNA Needed an Emergency

10:50 – Excess Deaths Since the Rollout

15:54 – The Rise of Turbo Cancers

17:43 – Pregnancy and mRNA

20:11 – Fertility and mRNA

22:33 – Rising Autism Rates

26:27 – The Collapse of Trust in Vaccines

28:04 – Covid's Economic Consequences

30:02 – Gene Editing Humans

34:12 – Military Cyborgs

37:03 – Smartphones and Mental Health

39:39 – Global Health Governance

43:52 – Closing Thoughts



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

