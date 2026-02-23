BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Nicolas Hulscher: The Aftermath Of mRNA Injections
436 views • 1 day ago

Nicolas Hulscher: The Aftermath Of mRNA Injections | Wide Awake Media

The thirteenth episode of the Wide Awake Media Podcast features epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher in an unfiltered discussion spanning mRNA technology, excess deaths, turbo cancers, fertility decline, and the future of global health governance.

Hulscher frames the Covid era as a coordinated medical experiment—where emergency powers accelerated the rollout of gene-based technologies and reshaped long-standing definitions of vaccination. He cites studies linking mRNA injections to aggressive cancers, falling fertility rates, immune dysfunction, and unprecedented excess mortality figures.

Beyond Covid, the conversation examines the childhood vaccine schedule, rising autism rates, WHO pandemic treaties, regulatory capture inside the FDA, and the rise of digital control mechanisms. It concludes with a sobering exploration of gene editing, artificial intelligence, military augmentation, and the prospect of a two-tier society divided between enhanced and non-enhanced humans.

00:00 – Introduction to Nicolas Hulscher
01:05 – How mRNA Differs From Past Vaccines
06:32 – Why mRNA Needed an Emergency
10:50 – Excess Deaths Since the Rollout
15:54 – The Rise of Turbo Cancers
17:43 – Pregnancy and mRNA
20:11 – Fertility and mRNA
22:33 – Rising Autism Rates
26:27 – The Collapse of Trust in Vaccines
28:04 – Covid's Economic Consequences
30:02 – Gene Editing Humans
34:12 – Military Cyborgs
37:03 – Smartphones and Mental Health
39:39 – Global Health Governance
43:52 – Closing Thoughts

Source @Real Wide Awake Media 

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
excess deathsmrna injectionsturbo cancersnicolas hulscherfertility decline
