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Political Theology Livestream - 20201221
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57 views • December 24, 2020
Audio only. BardsFM Podcast explores FAITH, politics, culture, economics, war and human nature by building context through story and narrative. Stories are literally what define us. The are what limits us or what frees us.
The podcast episodes are presented by Scott Kesterson, a U.S. based documentary filmmaker, audio engineer, backpack journalist, researcher and writer.
Donate: https://www.bards.fm/p/donate-1584248...
Buy the Film: https://bardsofwarfilm.com
Support the work via PayPal: paypal.me/bardsofwar
Podbean: http://www.bards.fm
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/46xyM2A...
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=...
Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/channel/bardsfm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bardsfm
Website: https://BardsOfWarFilm.com
The podcast episodes are presented by Scott Kesterson, a U.S. based documentary filmmaker, audio engineer, backpack journalist, researcher and writer.
Donate: https://www.bards.fm/p/donate-1584248...
Buy the Film: https://bardsofwarfilm.com
Support the work via PayPal: paypal.me/bardsofwar
Podbean: http://www.bards.fm
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/46xyM2A...
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=...
Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/channel/bardsfm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bardsfm
Website: https://BardsOfWarFilm.com
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