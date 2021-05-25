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Energizing Chakra Meditation
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13 views • May 25, 2021
This video focuses once again on the chakras, and uses a Qi Gong technique to energize each chakra center in the body. It's one of my favorite meditations to revitalize and replenish your energy level.
Early in the video, I mention pine needle tea and shikimic acid. If you haven't heard about the use of this tea yet, here is a link to one of several videos on the subject: https://www.brighteon.com/7c129e86-7e2b-47a7-bc74-dd19621e4042. I am putting a call out to anyone who knows or who is able to analyze pine, fennel seed, and/or star anise essential oils to determine if they too contain shikimic acid. I am searching for more information on this but don't have the equipment to analyze the essential oils myself. If you have any information to share, please email me at [email protected].
If you would like to schedule a Distance Reiki session, please reach out to me at [email protected]. I offer Reiki on a sliding scale based on your budget because I believe this work is critical right now and should be accessible to anyone who is called to receive it. Thank you, and namaste!
Early in the video, I mention pine needle tea and shikimic acid. If you haven't heard about the use of this tea yet, here is a link to one of several videos on the subject: https://www.brighteon.com/7c129e86-7e2b-47a7-bc74-dd19621e4042. I am putting a call out to anyone who knows or who is able to analyze pine, fennel seed, and/or star anise essential oils to determine if they too contain shikimic acid. I am searching for more information on this but don't have the equipment to analyze the essential oils myself. If you have any information to share, please email me at [email protected].
If you would like to schedule a Distance Reiki session, please reach out to me at [email protected]. I offer Reiki on a sliding scale based on your budget because I believe this work is critical right now and should be accessible to anyone who is called to receive it. Thank you, and namaste!
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