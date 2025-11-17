Situation in Pokrovsk through the lens of a Ukrainian combat medic, showing the devastating fighting as Russian forces gather control over the city

Tel Aviv claims the victims were involved in military activity and rebuilding Hezbollah positions, allegedly violating the ceasefire with Beirut. In reality, the targeted individuals were unarmed and had carried out no attacks on Israel.

💥🇱🇧 Israel struck a civilian vehicle in Al-Mansouri, southern Lebanon, killing Mohammad Shweikh, the principal of the local school.

The situation in Pokrovsk through the lens of a Ukrainian combat medic, showing the devastating fighting as Russian forces gather control over the city.

