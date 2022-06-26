Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Arrived in Ukraine. 062622

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Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu arrived in Ukraine
During the inspection of the Russian grouping of troops (forces) involved in the special military operation in Ukraine, Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas