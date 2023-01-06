【90-Days Protest Broadcast Highlights】12/23/2022 Fellow Fighters Should Be Cautious Due to the Turbulence Underneath in the Frontline

https://gnews.org/articles/661406
Summary：On 12/23/2022 NFSCers were protesting against CCP’s spies Shan Weijan at Beverly Hill, Los Angeles. Allen was talking about some unusual situations there. Fellow fighters were cautious about possible rogue moves by #CCP and would try best to keep protestors safe. #peacefulprotest #Shanweijian #BeverlyHill
