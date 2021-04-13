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Virology Debunks Corona
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828 views • April 13, 2021
Germ theory, Covid 19 and the contagion myth thoroughly debunked and destroyed. Game over. Period. If you believe in viruses, mutated strains, herd immunity, 99.7% survival rate and any other such nonsense, you won't after you see this.
https://principia-scientific.com/uks-govt-office-for-science-admits-no-proof-of-isolated-covid-19-virus/
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/health-canada-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDC-March-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
https://www.mja.com.au/system/files/issues/212_10/mja250569.pdf
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/influenza-(seasonal
)
Jeff Green:
https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/
https://principia-scientific.com/uks-govt-office-for-science-admits-no-proof-of-isolated-covid-19-virus/
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/health-canada-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDC-March-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
https://www.mja.com.au/system/files/issues/212_10/mja250569.pdf
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/influenza-(seasonal
)
Jeff Green:
https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/
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