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Chechen Fighters continue to take an active part in the Storming of Mariupol, Ukraine. - Description. 031722
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161 views • March 17, 2022
Chechen fighters continue to take an active part in the storming of Mariupol. One by one, our detachments successfully eliminate the fortified areas of nationalist groups, forcing the enemy to retreat. The task is complicated by the presence of civilians in the zone of combat clashes and the fighters have to act very carefully.
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Nevertheless, significant progress has already been made and in the near future Mariupol will be completely cleared of Bandera and their henchmen.
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Nevertheless, significant progress has already been made and in the near future Mariupol will be completely cleared of Bandera and their henchmen.
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