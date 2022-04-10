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14 ways to PREPARE for food shortages around the world
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1264 views • April 10, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Inflation is high in America, but that’s not the only place. Other countries — like Peru, for example — already are experiencing some terrifying consequences from high prices around the world. That — coupled with the war in Ukraine — means we could be facing not only food shortages, but shortages in fuel, fertilizer, aluminum, and neon as well. So, what can we do NOW to prepare? Glenn lists 14 WAYS to prepare for food shortages, inflation, and unpredictability TODAY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIvCGooNbR4
Inflation is high in America, but that’s not the only place. Other countries — like Peru, for example — already are experiencing some terrifying consequences from high prices around the world. That — coupled with the war in Ukraine — means we could be facing not only food shortages, but shortages in fuel, fertilizer, aluminum, and neon as well. So, what can we do NOW to prepare? Glenn lists 14 WAYS to prepare for food shortages, inflation, and unpredictability TODAY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIvCGooNbR4
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