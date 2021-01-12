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Q-Annon, Jan 6th Rally and Big Tech Censorship
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61 views • January 12, 2021
Project Truth Beam discusses Q Psy Ops to “wait! Trust the plan!” The plan was for you to sit on your hands and do nothing! The plan was to get Biden in! Congratulations you helped Q with the real plan!
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