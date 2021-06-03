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Doug Hagmann & Steve Quayle Address Defamation Suit Award & Why It Matters - 6/3/2021
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562 views • June 03, 2021
After many months of relentless and baseless accusations made by Daniel John Lee against four individuals (Craig Sawyer, Russ Dizdar, Steve Quayle and Doug Hagmann), a self-proclaimed investigative reporter (Daniel John Lee) was sued in civil court in March, 2020 pursuant to his wishes. Despite the promise of proving his case through discovery, Lee failed to respond to the defamation lawsuit, resulting in a default judgement.
Earlier this year, a hearing for damages was held in Stark County, Ohio. Defendant Lee failed to appear for that hearing. One exhibit was offered into evidence by the plaintiffs, which is being shown publicly for the first time in this video segment from The Hagmann Report broadcast on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, plaintiffs Craig Sawyer, Russ Dizdar, Steve Quayle and Doug Hagmann were awarded $4,650,000.00 (aggregate) monetary damages in a court judgement against defendant Lee.
We hope that this award will deter others from engaging in such defamation, which is injurious to the work of the plaintiffs and victims of human and child trafficking.
To view the original complain and the judgement, please use the following link: https://www.hagmannreport.com
For show notes and complete description, visit www.HagmannReport.com/videos
The Hagmann Report is brought to you by EMP Shield - www.EMPshield.com/hagmann
Use Promo Code HAGMANN for $50 OFF!
IMPORTANT LINKS:
DONATE: (www.HagmannReport.com/donate)
HAGMANN COFFEE: (www.HagmannStore.com)
The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.
Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7 PM ET.
ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST
iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)
Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/376mkckQHCPYTJssQN794g)
iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)
Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:
Parler: (www.parler.com/profile/DouglasHagmann)
Gab: @DougHagmann
Twitter: Twitter is garbage
Earlier this year, a hearing for damages was held in Stark County, Ohio. Defendant Lee failed to appear for that hearing. One exhibit was offered into evidence by the plaintiffs, which is being shown publicly for the first time in this video segment from The Hagmann Report broadcast on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, plaintiffs Craig Sawyer, Russ Dizdar, Steve Quayle and Doug Hagmann were awarded $4,650,000.00 (aggregate) monetary damages in a court judgement against defendant Lee.
We hope that this award will deter others from engaging in such defamation, which is injurious to the work of the plaintiffs and victims of human and child trafficking.
To view the original complain and the judgement, please use the following link: https://www.hagmannreport.com
For show notes and complete description, visit www.HagmannReport.com/videos
The Hagmann Report is brought to you by EMP Shield - www.EMPshield.com/hagmann
Use Promo Code HAGMANN for $50 OFF!
IMPORTANT LINKS:
DONATE: (www.HagmannReport.com/donate)
HAGMANN COFFEE: (www.HagmannStore.com)
The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.
Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7 PM ET.
ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST
iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)
Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/376mkckQHCPYTJssQN794g)
iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)
Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:
Parler: (www.parler.com/profile/DouglasHagmann)
Gab: @DougHagmann
Twitter: Twitter is garbage
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