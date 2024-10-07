Covid-19 was the largest psychological warfare operation in history, says Prof. David Hughes

"The alleged pandemic was not really a public healthcare crisis. "It was a a psychological warfare operation waged transnational [extending across national borders], against populations. "It was actually the largest and most ferocious psychological warfare operation in history. "And what you find when you look back through history is that psychological warfare typically serves as the prelude to physical warfare. "It's a way of softening-up populations in advance. "And so the many nefarious techniques that were used involving fear and threat and shock and stress and trauma-based mind control and much else besides, all of this served to disorientate and demoralize and debilitate populations and confuse them so they couldn't understand what was happening. "Even though the alleged pandemic came to an end apparently in 2022, the other agendas relating to technocracy continue to roll out, be it the smart cities, the central bank digital currencies, the social credit scoring, the theft of everything. "All of this continues, and we really have to be on our guard here because our human freedom itself is at stake. "If they if they're able to institute this technocratic control system, it could potentially be irreversible."

Prof. David Hughes tells Kim Iversen on 25 Sep 2024.

The full interview, titled "What Do Nazis And Globalists Have In Common? A Lot | with David A. Hughes", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5gbz7h-what-do-nazis-and-globalists-have-in-common-a-lot-with-david-a.-hughes.html

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book

"Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy : Volume 1"

which can be downloaded for FREE here:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1

Prof. David A. Hughes is also author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4

David A. Hughes's Substack is here (the best place to keep up with his work):

https://dhughes.substack.com/

David Hughes's website is here:

https://davidahughes.net/

Description of author from Amazon

“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”





