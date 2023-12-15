Original Song Written and Sung by SHaDoWCa7 "Heavenly Stranger"

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post in June of 2019 along with her original description:
"God will take you through all your troubles with peace in your heart and mind as long as you keep your mind on Him."
Original Lyrics Written by Destiny Cross: I've Been Dreaming
Visions they carry me,
Dreams they ferry me,
To my destiny,
Fate is calling me!
Wings of an angel,
Song of the dove,
Heavenly stranger,
Blessings from above!
Night winds carry me,
Floating light and free,
Through eternity,
Pure and fair glory,
Wings of an angel,
Song of the dove,
Heavenly stranger,
Blessings from above!
Chance is moving me,
Surrender willingly,
Charmed by mystery,
Soothing beauty,
Wings of an angel,
Song of the dove,
Heavenly stranger,
Blessings from above!
