❗️CONFIRMED: Captured Australian mercenary Oscar Jenkins is alive in Russian custody. 

It's time to exchange him for @AussieCossack who has been locked in Sydney's Russian Consulate for the last 780 days seeking free passage to Moscow.

Russia has stated that Australian Oscar Jenkins, who fought on Ukraine’s side, is alive and in captivity, ABC reports.

Earlier, it was reported that he had been killed.

"We received this information through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, but we are awaiting confirmation. I am not ready to confirm that this is indeed the case, but this is certainly the statement Russian authorities made to our department," said the Australian Prime Minister.

