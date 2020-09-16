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Satanist BLM Rioters In Charlotte Shout 'F*** You, Jesus!'
The Prisoner
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21 views • September 16, 2020
The Queen City Nerve, a local paper covering the riot, tweeted that “Protesters chanting ‘Cops killed Jesus’ then ‘F*** your Jesus’ to drown out the chants of Sam Bethea, who’s been walking alongside protesters yelling over them with ‘Jesus Saves’ as he’s done all four nights.

Related Info :
BLM Co-Founder Admits Praying to Dark Entities (Satanism) – They Burn Churches and Chant ‘Hail Satan’ and ‘F**k Your Jesus’ :

After Terrorizing Churches, BLM Witchcraft Exposed: ‘hail satan’

There is now proof that there are very dark forces behind Black Lives Matter, and it’s not just the blatant Marxism of its founders and leaders.

The darkness literally includes summoning dead spirits and allowing them to work through BLM leaders. Sound crazy? BLM bosses admit it.

Clues about the true nature of BLM have been available for quite some time. Last month, Black Lives Matter activists terrorized church attendees in Troy, New York, while chanting “hail satan.”

They even shrieked at black families and young mothers trying to get in the building. Just this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a church with a “Black Lives Matter” sign on it was torched by BLM activists.

In a video that went viral this week, a mob of white BLM activists shout at a couple at a D.C. restaurant for refusing to raise their fists, with one activist asking the confused victims, “Are you a Christian?”

Now, newly released audio recordings reveal the occult practices, ancestor worship, African paganism, and literal witchcraft of at least one of the national group’s co-founders, as well as the founder of BLM’s Los Angeles chapter.

Apparently the entire George Soros-funded leadership of BLM is involved in these practices as well.

In the audio, BLM co-founder Patrice Cullors, who boasted in a TV interview of being a “trained Marxist,” revealed that she is also consulting spiritual entities and allowing them to “work through” her.

“I’m calling for spirituality to be deeply radical,” she said. “We’re not just having a social justice movement, this is a spiritual movement.”

Of course, Christians, pointing to Ephesians 6:12 and its reference to spiritual warfare, have been making this argument since the fruit of BLM became more clear: destruction, hate, looting, burning, Marxism, division, riots, and more. Continued at https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/blm-satanism-hail-satan.html

Video mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SMY4DkdjwE
Now The End Begins
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antifablmmarxistssynagogue of satanthe scarlet beast
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