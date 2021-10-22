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Mike Miller founder of Warriors for Ranchers shares what is really happening at the Border!
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72 views • October 22, 2021
Mike and Jodi share the truth about what is happening to the ranchers that live at the border. We discuss the scary, disgusting facts about what really happens at the border. Be Prepared! And please help Warriors for Ranchers ... the fight is real!
https://warriorsforranchers.com/
also Jodi LoDolce website www.WarriorsRise.net
https://warriorsforranchers.com/
also Jodi LoDolce website www.WarriorsRise.net
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