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Dr. Zelenko - Big Pharma Hid The Cures From We The People
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92 views • January 16, 2022
The X22 Report Interviews Dr. Zev Zelenko, famed physician who was part of President Trump's treatment for Covid-19 and one of the courageous physicians who brought early treatment protocols, including Hydroxychloroquine, to the forefront of world attention. Dr. Zelenko presents the viewer with many very important facts and ideas to consider.
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Follow The X22 Report here: https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
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