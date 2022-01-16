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Dr. Zelenko - Big Pharma Hid The Cures From We The People
Rainbows and Unicorns
Rainbows and Unicorns
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92 views • January 16, 2022
The X22 Report Interviews Dr. Zev Zelenko, famed physician who was part of President Trump's treatment for Covid-19 and one of the courageous physicians who brought early treatment protocols, including Hydroxychloroquine, to the forefront of world attention. Dr. Zelenko presents the viewer with many very important facts and ideas to consider.

Follow The X22 Report here: https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
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current eventsdr zev zelenkocovid-19 vaccinespublic policies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy