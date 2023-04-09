Exclusive with Bishop Michael Petro and Jimmie Craig at General Flynn’s and Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in San Diego, CA.

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Jimmie Craig shares his earth-shaking testimony of him being healed supernaturally of a severed spinal column that rendered him unable to walk. With the power of the Holy Spirit, Jesus brought a healing, and Jimmie is a walking miracle today.
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