MARIA ZEEE__Michael Yon - Military Ordered to Turn Against Citizens in Netherlands, Information Warfare

Michael Yon joins us to discuss Information Warfare, the planned demoralization of society, planned destruction of food supplies through attack on farmland and weaponized migration. Michael also reveals the government has ordered the military to turn against the citizens this week at the planned farmers' protest in the Netherlands.
