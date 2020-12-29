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Pt 9 | Let's see how the ALL CAPITAL LETTER NAME fits into reclaim your securities
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207 views • December 29, 2020
Control. It's all about control. Take control - stop the non-sense.
Working with the term, the ALL CAP NAME, there are essentially two we are concerned with. One represents the name of the surety and the other the debtor, being the strawman. Two different trusts, two different accounts, two different numbers. Both ALL CAP NAMES. When people use the term "strawman" or "ALL CAP NAME", do they know which account or trust they refer to?
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Skyline by Text Me Records, YouTube free audio library, Creative Commons license
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
Working with the term, the ALL CAP NAME, there are essentially two we are concerned with. One represents the name of the surety and the other the debtor, being the strawman. Two different trusts, two different accounts, two different numbers. Both ALL CAP NAMES. When people use the term "strawman" or "ALL CAP NAME", do they know which account or trust they refer to?
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Skyline by Text Me Records, YouTube free audio library, Creative Commons license
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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