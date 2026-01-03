Blade II (2002, Playstation)

Blade II is a beat'em up developed by British company Mucky Foot Productions and published by Activision. It was only released in North America and Europe. The game also came out for Xbox.



The game is a sequel to the film of the same name and takes place between the events of Blade II and Blade: Trinity. Blade and Whistler discover that the vampires are trying to create a race of super-vampires even more powerful than the Reapers, and need to prevent this.



You control Blade from a third-person view. You cannot control the camera, as the second stick is used for hand-to-hand combat: pressing the stick in one direction will make Blade attack in this direction relative to the direction he is facing. With timing and in combination with blocking, combos can be performed. Blade can use weapons, and you can choose which weapons to use during the level before it starts. Which weapons you can choose from depends on the amount of points you have scored over the course of the game. Guns have limited ammo, and you can choose to take extra ammo with you, but your inventory has only limited space. Apart from that, Blade can also strife and jump. Health will regenerate under certain circumstances, but you can also find health packs.



Over time, a rage meter will fill up. It goes through three levels: "Sword", "Shield" and "Strength". You can activate rage mode if you have at least reached "Sword" level, and will it last until the then depleting rage meter is empty. Blade will will then draw his signature sword and you can slice vampires with it. On "Shield" level, Blade will also be invincible and on "Strength" level also stronger.

