Grandmother of 10 destroyed by the Covid vaccine - the lucky ones die quickly in this genocide

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Jim Crenshaw
Feb 3, 2023
Then there are the ones like her with all of their medical issues that they milk for every last dime they have until they die. Never ever trust your government. They are out to kill you.
Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UF1gnwg9LRRz/