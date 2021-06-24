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Η ΒΡΩΜΙΑ ΣΑΝ ΠΕΤΡΕΛΑΙΟΚΗΛΙΔΑ ΑΠΛΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ...
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653 views • June 24, 2021
24/06/2021 Μ'ΑΡΕΣΕΙ ΠΟΥ ΕΙΠΑ ΘΑ ΚΑΝΩ ΕΝΑ ΓΡΗΓΟΡΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ....ΧΑΧΑΧΑ
ΠΩΣ ΤΑ ΚΑΤΑΦΕΡΝΩ ΚΑΘΕ ΦΟΡΑ;;;
ΧΑΧΑΧΑ
Η ΒΡΩΜΙΑ ΣΑΝ ΠΕΤΡΕΛΑΙΟΚΗΛΙΔΑ ΑΠΛΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ... ΕΝΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΜΕ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΒΡΩΜΙΕΣ ΚΙ ΟΛΟ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΓΑΛΩΝΕΙ ΠΛΑΤΙΑΖΕΙ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΟ...ΚΙ ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ...ΜΑ ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ Η ΩΡΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΠΟΡΡΟΦΗΣΗΣ...ΤΗΣ ΚΑΘΑΡΣΗΣ....ΤΗΣ ΕΞΑΦΑΝΙΣΗΣ ΤΗΣ...ΤΗΣ ΝΕΜΕΣΙΣ...ΤΟ ΣΧΕΔΙΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΘΕΙΚΟ...ΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ Η ΔΙΚΗ...
ΠΩΣ ΤΑ ΚΑΤΑΦΕΡΝΩ ΚΑΘΕ ΦΟΡΑ;;;
ΧΑΧΑΧΑ
Η ΒΡΩΜΙΑ ΣΑΝ ΠΕΤΡΕΛΑΙΟΚΗΛΙΔΑ ΑΠΛΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ... ΕΝΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΜΕ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΒΡΩΜΙΕΣ ΚΙ ΟΛΟ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΓΑΛΩΝΕΙ ΠΛΑΤΙΑΖΕΙ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΟ...ΚΙ ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ...ΜΑ ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ Η ΩΡΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΠΟΡΡΟΦΗΣΗΣ...ΤΗΣ ΚΑΘΑΡΣΗΣ....ΤΗΣ ΕΞΑΦΑΝΙΣΗΣ ΤΗΣ...ΤΗΣ ΝΕΜΕΣΙΣ...ΤΟ ΣΧΕΔΙΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΘΕΙΚΟ...ΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ Η ΔΙΚΗ...
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