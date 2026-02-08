Was Epstein Used By Mossad, CIA & MI6?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How does this work exactly?
The Zionist-controlled media are bending over backwards to paint Epstein as a Russian intelligence asset — ignoring all of the other connections.
The full segment including interview with John Kiriakou is linked below.
Redacted News (7 February 2026)
https://rumble.com/v75gdfk-how-epstein-was-used-by-mossad-cia-and-mi6-w-former-cia-whistleblower-john-.html