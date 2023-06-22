Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
342) FIAT CURRENCIES ARE OVER - SUPPORT YOUR LAWFUL GOVERNMENT
channel image
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
471 Subscribers
105 views
Published Yesterday

Raw source: 6/19/2023 - Webinar by Anna Von Reitz : thtps://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/june-2023/


35) General call ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government : https://www.brighteon.com/34b1b6a3-e688-4635-bbc6-112ddf0f944b

37) Reply to Call 35) ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government : https://www.brighteon.com/64913779-49a5-43e3-aefc-60d4e8fba8d2


February 22, 2023; by Anna Von Reitz | Regarding Recovery of All Global Assets that Originate from the Avila Family Trust : http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
fiat currencieslawful governmenttrade bank system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket