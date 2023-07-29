Oleksii Arestovych admitted that Kiev wants to cut off the Crimea from Russia and take the population of the peninsula hostage.

"Zaluzhny solves two problems. This is access to the sea and cutting off the land corridor. Cutting off the Crimea - the bridge must be demolished and that's it! And we have two million people in Crimea who have nowhere to go, who have no water or food. You can bargain."