Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🤡Oleksii Arestovych - Admitted that Kiev Wants to Cut Off the Crimea from Russia - & Take the Population of the Peninsula Hostage
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
34 views
Published 20 hours ago

Oleksii Arestovych admitted that Kiev wants to cut off the Crimea from Russia and take the population of the peninsula hostage.

"Zaluzhny solves two problems. This is access to the sea and cutting off the land corridor. Cutting off the Crimea - the bridge must be demolished and that's it! And we have two million people in Crimea who have nowhere to go, who have no water or food. You can bargain."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket