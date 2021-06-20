© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ECONOMÍA DE ABUNDANCIA - OPPT - Necesidad de Líder - Egos. "Programa SOLUCIONES N°30" - de Walter Gazza
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • June 20, 2021
En esta entrevista realizada por Walter Gazza (Conductor del Programa SOLUCIONES) dialogamos junto Germán Rodríguez Mayor (impulsor de la RDD) sobre cuestiones de actualidad tales como: Personalismos y desunión entre los movimientos disidentes, una Economía diferente a la "de Libre Mercado", la Soberanía y La Ley Natural, limitaciones de la OPPT y otros temas relevantes.
Contactos:
Walter Gazza:
[email protected]
Ingresa al circuito de la Economía Laboral y crea tu cuenta de Intercambio Libre (gratuita): http://intercambiolibretei.com.ar/
Red Democracia Directa - RDD:
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.redargentinadd.blogspot.com
Telegram: t.me/RADDRIDD
Instagram: reddd.arg
Contactos:
Walter Gazza:
[email protected]
Ingresa al circuito de la Economía Laboral y crea tu cuenta de Intercambio Libre (gratuita): http://intercambiolibretei.com.ar/
Red Democracia Directa - RDD:
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.redargentinadd.blogspot.com
Telegram: t.me/RADDRIDD
Instagram: reddd.arg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.