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Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) Fauci 2016
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34 views • December 28, 2021
This is a bombshell.
If Dr Anthony Fauci was telling the truth in March 2020, today he's hiding the truth. He's knowingly perpetrated homicide. Global homicide.
The Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) Fauci, precisely outlined in this video, occurred in 2016 with the Denguevaxia vaccine. It killed over 600 Filipino children. The Philippines politicians, bureaucrats and French Pharmaceutical company executives of SanofiPasteur, who produced the vaccine, were charged with homicide for knowing what Fauci knows in this video. The crime with which Fauci must now be charged.
The world must see this video and call for Anthony Fauci's immediate arrest.
Post this video on all platforms with the comments here.
The Dissident Priest
Telegram @dissident_priest
https://t.me/dissident_priest
If Dr Anthony Fauci was telling the truth in March 2020, today he's hiding the truth. He's knowingly perpetrated homicide. Global homicide.
The Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) Fauci, precisely outlined in this video, occurred in 2016 with the Denguevaxia vaccine. It killed over 600 Filipino children. The Philippines politicians, bureaucrats and French Pharmaceutical company executives of SanofiPasteur, who produced the vaccine, were charged with homicide for knowing what Fauci knows in this video. The crime with which Fauci must now be charged.
The world must see this video and call for Anthony Fauci's immediate arrest.
Post this video on all platforms with the comments here.
The Dissident Priest
Telegram @dissident_priest
https://t.me/dissident_priest
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