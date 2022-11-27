Pay to the order merchant for ENARGY BILLS negotiating instruments

Letter template.



To: Energy Company

From:

Date





NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL AND NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT

The attached instrument (equitable asset) is hereby transferred from the beneficiary gifted by Endorsement to your ENERGY COMPANY NAME. Credit account number for the customer reference

Transferred and indorsed one thousand nine hundred and seventy seven pounds and five pence £1,977,05. By MR

With honour and clean hands for consideration and special performance in Equity to the settle the regulated non-commercial agreement for the Account to zero (£0.00).

If this instrument is not acceptable, then please return this instrument along with the specific reasons why this instrument does not fall under section 3.2 (o) from your incorporation documents as part of your statutory obligations as set out in the Companies Act 1985 Part 1, Chapter 111, section 37.

Bills of exchange and promissory notes.E+W+S A bill of exchange or promissory note is deemed to have been made, accepted or endorsed on behalf of a company if made, accepted or endorsed in the name of, or by or on behalf or on account of, the company by a person acting under its authority

Please Note: I wish to deal with this matter in writing and I do not give your organization or any of its agents the permission to make contact by telephone or face-to-face. Should you or any of your agents do so, I must warn you that the contact or calls could constitute ‘harassment' and I may take action using the Harassment Act 1997, and the Administration of Justice Act 1970 S.40 and against FCA guidelines which may result in legal action and/or a civil proceedings claim for compensation for the anxiety and for any financial loss caused.

Yours sincerely,





A judgement by the Lord Denning quoted, that a bill of exchange once tendered must be treated as cash . . .

‘’The principle is that a bill, cheque or note is given and taken in payment as so much cash, and not as merely given right of action for the creditor to litigate a counterclaim (see Jackson v Murphy [1887] 4 T.L.R. 92).

"We have repeatedly said in this court that a bill of exchange or Promissory Note is to be treated as cash. It is to be honoured unless there is some good reason to the contrary"

(see per Lord Denning M.R. in Fielding & Platt Ltd v Selim Najjar [1969] 1 W.L.R. 357 at 361; [1969] 2 All E.R. 150 at 152, CA).





By: Sovereign of the family:





Witness by

Date:

WITHOUT PREJUDICE





YOUR METER READING



A 1-

A 2 -





Attached copies





Companies Act 1985 sub 34 (to draw, accept, endorse, discount, negotiate, excute

and is suepromissory notes, bills of exchange, bills of lading warrants, debentures and other negotiable or transferable instruments.

Consumer Credit Act 1974 . 125 Restrictions on taking and negotiating instruments (5)This section does not apply where the regulated agreement is a non-commercial agreement.











