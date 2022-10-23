Ukraine Update Oct 22, 2022

⚡️SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

💥At Krasny Liman direction, the Russian troops successfully impeded the enemy's efforts to cross the Zherebets River at night close to the settlements of Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Russian artillery's overwhelming barrage stopped and forced back the advancing Ukrainian Armed Forces troops.

In total, 25 Ukrainian servicemen were killed, as well as two infantry combat vehicles and two pickup trucks.

◽️At Nykolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, Russian troops foiled two offensive attempts of AFU battalion tactical group close to Davydov Brod and Sukhoi Stavka in Kherson region.

Attempts of up to 20 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance formations to enter the rear regions at night were also foiled.

The concentrated fire of Russian artillery and the active actions of Russian troops neutralized more than 120 Ukrainian servicemen, six armored fighting vehicles, and 13 cars.

💥 A hangar containing foreign-made Ukrainian military hardware was destroyed by a high-precision hit by the Russian Aerospace Forces close to Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region).

◽️At Zaporozhye direction, AFU forces in small groups attempted to attack Russian positions in the vicinity heights near Vremevka.

The Russian troops successfully repulsed all the attacks, the enemy was driven back to their original positions.

More than 40 Ukrainian personnel were neutralized, as well as 2 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and five AFU pickup trucks.

💥 Operational-tactical and Army Aviation, missile troops and artillery annihilated 3 command posts in Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novovoznesenskoye (Kherson region), as well as 69 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military hardware in 167 areas.

◽️In addition, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries were hit in 8 temporary locations near Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region), Sadok, Bezymennoye, Pyatikhatki (Kherson region), Kramatorsk, Artemovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), the cities of Nikolayev and Zaporozhye.

💥 2 depots storing ammunition as well as rocket and artillery armament of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed in Ukrainka (Kherson region) and the city of Zaporozhye.

💥 1 gasoline storage facility for Ukrainian military hardware was destroyed near the town of Novogrigorovka in Nykolayev region.

💥 The Russian Air Defense eliminated 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the territories of Novoandreevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Skadovsk, Vysokoye (Kherson region), and the Kakhovskaya HPP.

◽️Furthermore, 33 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectiles and 2 HARM anti-radar missiles were shot down above the Kherson region's settlements of Otradokamenka, Korsunka, Antonovka, and Novaya Kakhovka, as well as Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Military of Defense