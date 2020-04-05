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80 EMERGENCY ALERT: Chicago, Miami, Phoenix, Dallas
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134 views • April 05, 2020
Emergency alert for Dallas, Miami, Chicago and Phoenix. In the next two weeks 5G will be deployed. Protect yourselves.
Dana's youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
NY doctor eyewitness account of 5G symptoms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9GYTc53r2o
Music by Twisterium licensed June 2019
Dana's youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
NY doctor eyewitness account of 5G symptoms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9GYTc53r2o
Music by Twisterium licensed June 2019
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