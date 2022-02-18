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Devin Nunes: I'd be 'shocked' if there aren't more indictments from Durham probe
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140 views • February 18, 2022
In the second part of an exclusive interview, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group and former California Rep. Devin Nunes said he would be shocked if there are no more high profile indictments regarding the Durham probe. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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