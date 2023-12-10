Irena - Metal Fury (2021, Mega Drive) (demo)

Irena - Metal Fury is a horizontally scrolling shoot'Em up which is being developed by White Ninja Studio. This video shows a demo version of the game.



The game is shome similar to Thunder Force III in style. It also has the feature that you can adjust the speed of your ship by switching through three options. Your ship has a main weapon and a fury attack. The fury attack is a devastating special attack which can be used if the special gauge is full. The gauge slowly builds up over time. Some enemies leave behind power-ups like different weapons, sattelite ships or a shield. Weapons can be upgraded by collecting the same weapon again.

