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Police, Public Health Have NO ANSWERS For Why Mask Exemptions Aren't ACCEPTED
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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222 views • November 30, 2020
MIRRORED from Rebel News

►For more independent journalism, visit: http://www.RebelNews.com
Tamara Ugolini tries to get some answers from police on why the mask exemption enforcement seems to only be enforced against individuals claiming exemptions and not against businesses that refuse to accept these exemptions.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3qah4EM

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.

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An original video production by Rebel News.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpolicepatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19maks exemptions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy