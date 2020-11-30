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Police, Public Health Have NO ANSWERS For Why Mask Exemptions Aren't ACCEPTED
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222 views • November 30, 2020
MIRRORED from Rebel News
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Tamara Ugolini tries to get some answers from police on why the mask exemption enforcement seems to only be enforced against individuals claiming exemptions and not against businesses that refuse to accept these exemptions.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3qah4EM
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
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An original video production by Rebel News.
►For more independent journalism, visit: http://www.RebelNews.com
Tamara Ugolini tries to get some answers from police on why the mask exemption enforcement seems to only be enforced against individuals claiming exemptions and not against businesses that refuse to accept these exemptions.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3qah4EM
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
► Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
An original video production by Rebel News.
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